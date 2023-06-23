If your ancestors moved to Southwest Missouri or Northwest Arkansas in the late 1850s, they were possibly aware that a new stagecoach route was about to open, and that communities and towns located along the route were about to grow tremendously. Perhaps they traveled the new route as they emigrated to Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona or California.
In 1857, Congress awarded a contract to John Butterfield to establish a new stagecoach route that was relatively free of snow that would carry mail and passengers from St. Louis to San Francisco. Another branch from Memphis, Tennessee, would join the route at Fort Smith. Butterfield developed a 2,795-mile trail that was curved. Because of its shape, it was sometimes called the Oxbow Route.
The Butterfield Overland Trail originally had 139 regularly situated stations. By 1861, when the mail route ended, there were 175 stations. Most were 9 to 16 miles apart and had good drinking water. When stations were in desert areas, water was transported from other stations. Each station included 320 acres so that crops could be grown that would be helpful to the stagecoach passengers, crew and livestock. Because the company prohibited valuables from being transported on the coaches, no shotgun riders were needed.
To make the trip more comfortable, the coaches were set on leather straps rather than springs, and the seats were padded. Coaches were covered by a canvas to make them lighter. Each coach accommodated six to nine passengers and was pulled by six draft horses. Because the horses were changed at stations and coaches could be exchanged, mail and passengers were transported 24 hours of each day, and the journey from St. Louis to San Francisco took only 25 days.
After starting at St. Louis, the coaches ran west to Jefferson City and then to Syracuse, Missouri. From there, the route turned south through Cole Camp, Warsaw, Bolivar and Springfield. Next, the trail went through Clever, McDowell and Cassville. In Arkansas, the trail went through Rogers, Lowell, Springdale, Fayetteville, Prairie Grove and Fort Smith. The route next turned west through Atoka and Durant, Oklahoma, before passing through Abilene, Las Cruces, Tucson, Los Angeles, San Jose and San Francisco. Butterfield’s company built several bridges across rivers to accommodate the coaches. As a result of the bridges, stations and access to good water, many people began using the trail with their own wagons, cattle, sheep, horses, mules and oxen.
Historical markers have been placed at some sites along the old trail in Missouri. One is near Aurora at the intersection of Highway 39 and Farm Road 2035. The Smith Station marker is next to a spring near Crane, Missouri. That marker is along Farm Road 2020 and is 0.3 miles east of Farm Road 1212. Another marker is on the south grounds of the courthouse at Cassville. The John C. Ashmore Relay Station marker is near Clever. It is along Highway 22 and is a tenth of a mile north of Honeysuckle Road. The Springfield marker is downtown at the intersection of Park Central North and Olive Street.
