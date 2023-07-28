When researching ancestors who were teenagers in our country in the 1930s, the letters CCC are often found in their records. During those Great Depression years, young men could not find jobs nor could their parents and others in their communities.
Thanks to the Federal Unemployment Relief Act signed by President Franklin Roosevelt on March 31, 1933, unmarried men between the ages of 17 and 28 could learn trades, help support their families and help conserve our nation’s natural resources. Veterans of any age were also included.
Development of the program proceeded quickly. By July, over 1,400 camps were established. By 1935, there were 2,900 camps. The New Deal program, known as the Civilian Conservation Corps, ran from 1933 to 1942 and employed 3 million young men. The program was run by the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the Army and the departments of the Interior and Agriculture, in cooperation with a local board.
CCC camps were usually established at state and national parks. Each camp was assigned 200 men. Transportation to the camp was provided. The men received $30 per month, plus food, special uniforms and boots, and dental and medical care. Their families were sent a check for $22 that was deducted from the young man’s pay. The men were allowed to keep $8 for personal use.
The men worked from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the evenings, the camps provided classes at grade school and high school levels, as well as vocational classes so that the men could improve their lives.
Men in the CCC built dams, bridges, hatcheries, buildings and water towers. They also fought fires, made firebreaks, planted 3.5 million trees and constructed water lines, camp stoves, water fountains, roads, fences and truck trails. They also improved stream banks.
After learning skills through the CCC courses and the CCC projects, the men were able to leave the program and obtain jobs.
The director of the program placed ads in local newspapers listing the names of the men who were skilled enough to leave the program. Some occupations in which they were able to be employed were surveyor, clerk, hatchery worker, farmer, ranch hand, stonecutter, stonemason, lumberyard worker, painter, plumber, truck driver, carpenter, electrician, cook and telephone lineman.
Twenty-two Missouri parks benefited from the program. One camp was at Roaring River State Park south of Cassville. During the years that the CCC was at that park, over 1,500 men worked there.
If your ancestor worked at a CCC camp, travel to the park where he worked and take photographs of some of the projects. Add those photographs and details about the CCC to your family history.
In 1978, Irene Horner wrote “Roaring River Heritage,” which has details about the Roaring River CCC camp. She included 25 pictures, several of which are group pictures. The Barry County Museum at Cassville also has photographs of young men at the CCC camp and their projects.
