If your family has lived in Missouri for several generations, you can probably trace some of your ancestors to the St. Louis area and the region to the west.
The reason that early settlers moved to that area is Daniel Boone. In 1799, he and his wife, their family and extended families from Kentucky arrived in Missouri — the Louisiana Territory at that time. From St. Louis, the group traveled west along the Light Horse Trail and settled near present-day Marthasville.
Boone traveled back to Kentucky several times and brought more Kentuckians. My Quick ancestors were examples. When I checked early census records, one of my ancestors stated that she was born in the Louisiana Territory. Around 1811, several of the Quicks and their extended families — Capps, Bryan, Groom and Logan — were recorded as settling along the Missouri River west of St. Louis. By that time, the region was known as the Missouri Territory. On Aug. 10, 1821, the region became the state of Missouri.
The Kentuckian families also settled along tributaries of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Two of those rivers are the Loutre, which flows into the Missouri River opposite Hermann, and the Cuivre, which flows into the Mississippi River north of St. Louis. As towns began to develop to the south along the Osage River, which joins the Missouri River east of Jefferson City, descendants began moving south.
In 1929, the Osage River was dammed to form Lake of the Ozarks. As a result of the dam, many families who lived in Benton, Camden, Miller and Morgan counties had to leave the area. Many of them moved to Southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas.
If your family has connections to the counties mentioned above, you will want to read the book “A History of the Pioneer Families of Missouri.” The authors, William Smith Bryan and Robert Rose, traveled by horse to interview older settlers and their descendants who lived near the Missouri River west of St. Louis. The area they covered included Audrain, Callaway, Montgomery, St. Charles and Warren counties. In 1876, their 592-page book was published. The book has information on around 800 pioneer families.
The book has been digitized and can be downloaded for free at the Google Book website at books.google.com. The immense information in the book is searchable. Also check with your local library. If the library doesn’t have it, ask for an interlibrary loan from another institution. Although the library might charge a small fee for the loan, you will be able to keep the book for a few weeks.
Keep in mind that the book could have errors. An elderly person might have confused details. Descendants might have confused stories they were told. Bryan and Rose might have misinterpreted what they were told. The person typing the information might have made mistakes. Nevertheless, this book provides many clues for further research.
