When embarking on a search of family history, we researchers soon learn that a search for ancestors involves more than compiling a list of names, dates and places.
Other types of questions arise. Why did the ancestor leave an area and move to another? Why did the ancestor settle at a specific site? Did the ancestor move to the area with relatives and friends?
Those types of questions are answered by studying the history of areas where ancestors lived. Some places that provide that type of information are museums, libraries and historic sites. The National Park Service maintains the National Register of Historic Places. To be included on the list, an organization or a group of individuals must document many details about the history of the site and submit an application for evaluation.
Historic sites are of various types. Some examples: historic districts, bridges, churches, depots, national cemeteries, business buildings, schools, trails, mills, cemeteries, houses, courthouses, archeological sites and libraries. Although most sites on the register can be visited at specific times, a few are restricted.
McDonald County has nine sites. One is the old courthouse that has been restored by the McDonald County Historical Society. It now houses the county museum. Another site, the Old County Jail, is nearby. The historic Powell Bridge is located along Big Sugar Creek in the eastern part of the county.
Barry County has 16 sites. Most are at Roaring River and were built by young men in the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1936. Some examples: Camp Smokey, Ranger Station, Deer Leap Trail, Honeymoon Cabin, hotel, spillway and kitchen. The Missouri & North Arkansas Railroad Depot is listed at Wheaton. McMurtry Springs and a segment of the Trail of Tears are located south of Cassville. Rockhouse Cave and archaeological site at Cato is also on the list. Jolly Mill, a picturesque, restored mill along Capps Creek, is located southwest of Monett.
Three Civil War sites are listed at Newtonia. They are the site of the Battle of Newtonia, the Second Battle of Newtonia and the Mathew H. Ritchey House that served as a hospital for wounded soldiers. The George Washington Carver National Monument near Diamond is also on the list.
Carthage sites include the 66 Drive-In, Boots Court and courthouse square. The Cave Spring historic site near Sarcoxie includes a one-room school and cemetery. I fondly remember the dedication of the site many years ago. Marjorie Bull, a dear lady and county leader, helped make that designation possible.
Among the many sites in Joplin are the Carnegie Library, the Union Depot, the Joplin YMCA, the Muphysburg Residential Historic District, and the Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment. The fabulous Coleman Theater at Miami, Oklahoma, is also listed.
