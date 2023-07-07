When visiting the graves of loved ones over Memorial Day, did you notice that the inscriptions on some stones were difficult to read because they were encrusted with lichen, mold or moss? Were some stones stained or have a soiled appearance? Perhaps you and other relatives have discussed cleaning the gravestone of an ancestor.
The National Park Service, which maintains our national cemeteries, has a motto: “Do no harm.” The National Center for Preservation Technology and Training has a similar motto: “When in doubt, do nothing.”
Before undertaking the cleaning of a gravestone, consider these aspects of the work. Is the cleaning necessary? Are the blemishes causing the stone and inscriptions to deteriorate? Is the stone flaking or in a brittle condition? Could your cleaning of the stone lead to further deterioration? Is the stone tall and thin? Is the stone leaning or unstable on the base? Does the cemetery have regulations about the cleaning of stones? Before cleaning a gravestone, contact the caretaker or cemetery board to obtain permission.
The park service website states that the following methods should never be used on gravestones: power-washing, sandblasting, brushes with metal bristles, power tools, strong acids or bases, bleach, window cleaners, or cleaners with chlorine. The best method to use on each gravestone will vary, depending on the material that the marker is made of and the stone’s condition.
Before taking any steps in cleaning a stone, determine the type of material that it is made of. Next, do research on the types of cleaners recommended for that type of stone.
If you decide to clean a stone, plan your trip well. Take clippers in case you need to cut vegetation around the stone. Take a trowel in case dirt has built up around the base of the stone. Take several gallons of water to wet the stone before cleaning and to rinse the stone afterward. Buy a type of cleaner recommended for the type of stone. Have a soft brush. The park service recommends using only a brush that is soft enough to use on the surface of your car.
The first step is to spray the stone well with water. Next, use a soft brush to clean the surface of the stone. If water and a soft brush don’t clean the surface, next spray with the type of cleaner that you selected based on your research. Let the cleaner solution set for a few minutes on the surface before scrubbing with the brush. As the solution evaporates, spray with more water and brush further. When finished, thoroughly rinse with water.
