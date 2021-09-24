An essential aspect of family history research is determining the areas where ancestors lived. After a location has been determined, a researcher can search for further details, such as the names of family members; the names of churches and schools they attended; location of land they bought or rented; cemeteries where they are buried; communities where they lived; nearby towns, local newspapers, waterways and roads in that area; and the dates of marriages, births, deaths and divorces.
Addresses can often be learned by searching city and county directories, mortuary records, newspaper articles, school records, old letters or journals, vital records and county records. After an address is determined, the next step is to check old maps at local archives. Some examples are: genealogy societies, college libraries, historical societies, county courthouses and public libraries. In some counties (such as Jasper and Greene), older county records are stored at record centers instead of courthouses.
An extraordinary source of old county maps of Missouri is a book “State of Missouri,” published by the state government in 1904. Old books such as “State of Missouri,” have often been digitized and are available free of charge at Google Books at books.google.com. When I checked the site, however, I was surprised that it doesn’t have a digitized copy. Most libraries in Missouri have the book, however. If your local library doesn’t have it, request an inter-library loan. Each chapter discusses a county and includes a map. Those old maps are especially helpful since several small towns have since changed names, merged with other towns, or no longer exist.
In a similar manner, the early roads have frequently changed names, and their routes have changed. Some no longer exist. That situation is frequently the case when you visit a cemetery that is in the middle of a field or woods. If you search the terrain, you can often spot traces of an old road that once ran by the cemetery.
Old maps also show the flow of waterways — some of which have been dammed, no longer exist, have changed course or changed names. An extraordinary example of changed Missouri waterways is found at Bagnell Dam, which was finished in 1931. The dam created Lake of the Ozarks by impounding the Osage River and numerous tributaries in Camden, Miller, Benton and Morgan counties. By the time the dam was finished, nearly 60,000 acres of land were bought, over 1,150 miles of shoreline were created. and about 90 square miles of surface area were covered by the lake.
Old maps are also quite useful when researching ancestors who lived in mining towns. Those small towns often popped up overnight. After the mines played out, many of the towns and the roads that ran through them ceased to exist.
