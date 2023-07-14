We family history researchers are always looking for more information about our ancestors, their religion, the schools they attended, the places where they worked, and epidemics and other major events that occurred in the areas where they lived.
Many states have digital heritage websites that provide quick, easy access to those types of information. The searchable sites also provide digitized maps, newspapers, photographs, videos, documents and audio recordings.
Because digital heritage sites provide massive amounts of data, they are developed by a consortium of institutions. Sponsors of the sites are often secretary of state offices, state libraries, state historical societies and genealogical societies. Because new information is added daily to each site, researchers need to periodically check them.
The Indiana State Library has established a digitized heritage website known as Indiana Memory. At that site, metadata from genealogy collections, newspapers, documents, postcards and documents can be accessed. The site states that the 600,000 digital materials are from 160 libraries and cultural institutions.
Another site to check for metadata about Indiana is www.hoosierstatechronicles.org. That site has almost 2 million pages from 400 historic Indiana newspapers published from 1770-1963. The pages can be searched by entering keywords and narrowing by location and date. Pages that have the keyword can be read and downloaded. The keyword is highlighted in the articles. Newspapers in the Hoosier State Chronicles are part of the Chronicling America program.
Illinois was one of the earliest states to undertake digitization of records. That program is known as Illinois Digital Archives and can be accessed at ilsos.gov. Digitized items at the website are from libraries and cultural institutions in the state. Examples of databases are Black Hawk War Veterans, Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home Residents, Spanish-American War Veterans, War of 1812 Veterans, State Death Index, and State Marriage Index.
Missouri is another early state to digitize historic items. That program, known as Missouri Digital Heritage, was initiated by Secretary of State Robin Carnahan in 2007. The digitization has been accomplished through the collaboration of the Missouri State Library, the Missouri State Archives and libraries and other institutions across the state. The site is located at sos.mo.gov.
A site that provides digitized metadata of Kansas history is Kansas Memory, which was created by the Kansas State Historical Society. That site is located at www.kansasmemory.org. The site includes nearly 600,000 images and state government records.
The Oklahoma Digital Prairie collection of digitized records is found at digitalprairieok.net. Records are from the State Archives at Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. The site notes that it provides pre-1978 access to Oklahoma government records. The year 1978 is significant for copyright purposes.
