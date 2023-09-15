The stolen babies of Chile. How many were there, and what circumstances led to the human trafficking scheme?
Over 20,000 babies were stolen between 1973-1990 in Chile and adopted by couples in Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Peru. Children were also stolen in Argentina and adopted by parents in other countries.
The scheme targeted poor, Indigenous women in Chile. Their babies were stolen on the day of birth or within a few weeks. The scheme used various approaches. Sometimes the baby was taken from the mother in the hospital a few minutes after birth, and the mother was told her baby died. The mother was not given a birth certificate for her child. Some babies were stolen when the mothers took them to get medical care.
Fictitious stories were told to the adopting couples. Some were told the baby’s mother was raped. Others were told the parents didn’t want the baby and abandoned it.
The scheme involved hospitals, doctors, midwives, social workers, priests, nuns and judges. Many of the individuals involved in the scheme participated for money. Augusto Pinochet, who was dictator of Chile during those years, sanctioned the network of adoption agencies, hospitals, government officials and churches that were involved.
For several years, adoptees have been using DNA databases to identify their birth parents and relatives. In recent years, DNA databases have expanded to countries worldwide as more and more people are tested. For the Stolen Babies of Chile, the DNA databases have so far helped reunite 650 adoptees with their biological families.
The genealogy testing service that provided the database used to identify the Chilean parents and their stolen children is MyHeritage DNA. The company was founded is 2003 by Gilad Japhet, an Israeli entrepreneur, in his living room. Since that time, his company has expanded significantly and now supports 42 languages. The headquarters is in Israel with offices in Utah, California and Ukraine. Over 19.4 billion historical records can now be searched at the company’s website at myheritage.com. The company has provided 6.5 million DNA home test kits.
