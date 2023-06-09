Make a list of your ancestors who fought in the Civil War. Next to each name, list the area where each lived, the side which the person supported, the name of the person’s unit and the battles in which the person fought.
Take the list with you when you visit Civil War sites this summer and learn about the lives of your ancestors and their families during that time period. Call before the visits to confirm the hours that the sites and their libraries are open.
Many Ozark conflicts occurred along the Military Road that meandered southwest from St. Louis to Fort Smith, Arkansas. Because the road passed through scores of towns, it was a strategic route that Union and Confederate armies strove to control. As mentioned in this column last week, families along the route had mixed loyalties.
The road, which was built as a military road in 1828 by the U.S. Army, has been known by many names. Sometimes it is listed on maps as the Old Ozark Trail. In 1838, a section of it was used by Native Americans as they were relocated west by our government. That section of the road then became part of the Trail of Tears because so many Native Americans died along the way. In 1858, the road became part of the 2,812-mile Butterfield Route that extended from St. Louis to San Francisco.
When a telegraph wire was stretched between St. Louis and Fort Smith in 1860, the road was given a new name. It became the Telegraph Road. One can still spot a sign for the Telegraph Road when driving along the highway near Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at St. Louis. If a person follows the route south to Fort Smith today, signs with the various names of the old road can still be spotted in Missouri and Arkansas.
Pea Ridge National Military Park is one of the best-known Civil War sites along the Telegraph Road. The 4,300-acre park is located near Garfield, Arkansas. The Battle of Pea Ridge, also known as the Battle of Elkhorn Tavern, was the largest Civil War conflict in Arkansas. It was a Union victory. Over 23,000 soldiers fought at that site March 7-8, 1862. The national park has online tours, guided tours and self-guided tours, as well as displays, videos and a library.
Many troops who fought at Pea Ridge also fought in the Battle of Prairie Grove, located about 10 miles from Fayetteville, which was also along the Telegraph Road. The park has 900 acres of the battlefield. Over 25,000 soldiers fought in the battle Dec. 7, 1862. It was a Union victory. As with other Ozark battles, soldiers were from many states: Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas. Several soldiers were African Americans and Native Americans. The park has tours, displays, videos and a library.
Another conflict fought near the road was the Battle of Fayetteville on April 18, 1863. Many troops that fought in the battles at Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove and Wilson’s Creek, a Confederate victory, also fought in the Battle of Fayetteville. That battle was a Union victory. A museum has been established at the Union headquarters at 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. The museum is maintained by the Washington County Historical Society. Call 479-521-2970 for details about tours and hours.
