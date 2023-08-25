Newspapers are tremendous sources of information about family history. As a result, many libraries subscribe to newspaper-related websites to help patrons.
The Midwest Genealogy Center (Mid-Continent Public Library) at Independence, Missouri, is an example. Patrons of that library system can access newspaper databases remotely from home by entering a library card number. Check with your local libraries to learn which newspaper database services are provided free to patrons.
One of the newspaper websites that the Midwest Genealogy Center subscribes to is Heritage Web at infoweb.newsbank.com. The searchable database provides access to over 200 million obituaries and death notices that have been gleaned from over 7,000 newspapers published in our nation from 1704 to the present. The database can be filtered by name, date and location.
When I recently checked the Heritage Web database, I searched for articles about the deaths of several ancestors in various states. As expected, the database has obituaries and death notices about many of them. I was surprised, however, when I searched for an obituary of a person who died in Oklahoma in 1897. I only found one short death notice. Through other types of newspaper databases, I had found three obituaries.
That discrepancy is an indication of why family history researchers need to check many databases, not just one. Each newspaper database has its own collection of newspapers and could thus have an obituary that is not found in others.
An example of a free newspaper database is Chronicling America at https://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov. That searchable database is sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Library of Congress. The newspapers are from 1690 to present. Over 19.9 million pages of newspapers have been digitized and are available at the website.
The goal of genealogists is to use primary sources when compiling family history. Primary sources are preferred because they were written at or close to the time that an event occurred and were recorded by someone who was present at the event. Those types of sources are less likely to have mistakes.
Although obituaries and death notices fall into that category, researchers must keep an open mind when adding them to a family history. Who wrote the obituary? Hopefully, the person was a close family member who could confirm the details. Hopefully, that person was thinking clearly that day and did not make a mistake. Perhaps, the notice was written by a friend, neighbor or family member who was not close to the deceased.
Researchers need to search for other types of primary sources that can confirm the data in an obituary. Examples are birth certificates, marriage certificates, baptismal records, Bibles, death certificates, letters and military records.
