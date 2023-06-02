If your ancestors lived in the Ozarks during the Civil War, any males in the family who were teenagers or older were probably involved in some capacity in the conflicts in the region.
Because the Old Military Road ran diagonally from St. Louis southwest through the Four-State Area into Northwest Arkansas, Ozark troops fought in numerous battles at sites up and down the road as well as along tributary roads. Some battles were Union victories, while others were Confederate victories.
Communities had mixed loyalties. Cousins, brothers, fathers, grandfathers, sons, grandsons and neighbors sometimes fought on opposite sides. As a result of deaths and injuries suffered during the battles, much animosity existed after the war among Ozark families.
After you learn the side that your male ancestors fought on and the battles in which they were involved, plan to visit the museums and Civil War parks at those sites. Through the maps, videos, displays, libraries and tours at the sites, you will gain a better understanding of your ancestors’ lives during that time period.
The following sites are but a few of the many exceptional parks and museums in the Ozarks that will help you learn about your ancestors and how their lives were affected by the war. During holidays, the hours will vary from those I am stating. If you plan to do research at a park library, call before your visit to confirm the hours that the library is open.
The Battle of Carthage Civil War Museum, located at 205 Grant St. in Carthage, has many extraordinary displays. It features a mural that is 7 feet tall and 15 feet wide and depicting the battle as painted by local artist Andy Thomas. The museum is open from 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. On Sunday, it is open from 1 to 5 p.m.
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield is one of the largest Civil War parks in the Ozarks. It is located near Republic and includes 1,750 acres of the battlefield. That conflict was fought Aug. 10, 1861. The park opens a half-hour before sunrise and closes a half-hour after sunset. The visitors center and museum are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
If your ancestor fought in one of the two battles at Newtonia, plan to visit the Mathew H. Ritchey House. The park includes the house, 25 acres of the battlefield and the Old Newtonia Cemetery. On Sept. 30, 1862, the first battle was fought. At that time, many Native Americans fought on both sides. The second battle was fought Oct. 28, 1864. The house was significant since the second floor served as the hospital for the troops. The floor is still stained with their blood.
Next week’s column will include information about other Civil War parks, museums and libraries in the Ozarks that will be helpful in your search of family history.
