During your search of family history, have you learned the names of books that will be helpful? If the resources were published many years ago and pertain to a specific region, town or community, you might think that you can’t obtain copies. Even if you could find copies of the rare resources, you suspect they would be expensive.
Don’t give up. Your first step is to do an online search of each book and author. As part of that search, go to Google Books at https://books.google.com. That site provides access to millions of digitized books. Some books were provided by publishers and authors, and others are from the collections of universities around the world.
If you are not aware of books that are about specific aspects of your ancestor’s life, enter keywords when the Google Books website opens. Examples of keywords are a surname or the name of a community, religion, church, town, creek, river, newspaper, school, war, battle, cemetery, mountain, business and military unit. When the next screen opens, the site lists books that are about that subject.
When entering keywords, be specific. For example, don’t enter “Sugar Creek.” Instead, enter “Sugar Creek, McDonald County.” Instead of entering the common surname “Capps,” enter “Capps, Grainger County, Tennessee.” Instead of entering “Lone Mountain,” enter “Lone Mountain, Tennessee.” If the surname is a common one, look through your information on your ancestor and his or her family. Find an unusual name of someone in the family. Enter that name in the search box. An example would be Bazlith Henry Quick.
Some books listed at Google Books are old and rare. If the book is so old that it is out of copyright and thus in public domain, you can often read a digitized copy for free at the site. You might discover that the rare book has recently been republished.
The Google Books site is also helpful in other ways. If the book is not in public domain, snippets of the book can often be read at the website to determine if the book will be helpful. If the book is listed, the site usually provides the name of the author, date of publication, name of publisher, ISBN number, the name of archives that have the book and places where the book can be purchased.
Record the details about the book that are provided at Google Books. Next, contact your local librarian with the details and request an interlibrary loan. Public, academic, religious, genealogical, historical and other special libraries work together through an interlibrary loan service to help patrons. If a patron at one library needs a book that it doesn’t have, the librarian contacts other libraries in the network to learn which libraries do have it. The book is then shipped to the library on temporary loan.
A small fee for postage and handling might be charged, although many libraries offer the service for free. The wait time to receive the book varies from a few days to weeks. When the book arrives, the loan period is often three to six weeks. Although some rare books and fragile books may not be available for loan, this service is extremely helpful in obtaining most books.
