If you yearn to learn new techniques of genealogy research, and you enjoy meeting people who share that interest, plan to attend the annual conference of the Missouri State Genealogical Association on Saturday, Aug. 5.
The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at the Family Search Center of LDS, located at 4708 Highlands Parkway at Columbia. Unlike previous MoSGA conferences, this one will not have vendors.
The registration form for the event can be downloaded at the association’s website at https://www.mosga.org. The $45 fee for the event includes lunch. Membership is not needed to attend the conference. The keynote speaker will be Michell Leonard, a Scottish professional genealogist, who will discuss various aspects of DNA research.
Other speakers are Bill Eddleman, Doug Fugate and Christina Miller. Eddleman’s program will be about federal land obtained by settlers and records generated by each. Some examples are: saline land, school land, swamp land and military bounty land. Miller, who is the reference services manager at the Missouri State Archives, will discuss the types of collections at the archives and how best to access them
Fugate’s topic is the MoSGA First Families Program that honors early families in the state. The program has three categories: territorial, pioneer and Civil War service. He will discuss types of documents needed to prove each generation from the researcher back to the ancestor who is being honored. Fugate will also give suggestions on how to avoid the common mistakes made on the registration forms.
To qualify for the Territorial certificate, a descendant must prove that an ancestor resided in Missouri before statehood (August 10,1821). To qualify for a Pioneer certificate, a researcher must prove that an ancestor resided in Missouri between Aug. 11, 1821, and Dec. 31, 1860. To qualify for the Civil War Service certificate, the ancestor must have served in a Missouri military unit during the Civil War, or served in a military unit that saw service in Missouri during the Civil War, or was a Civil War veteran who died and/or was buried in Missouri.
Check the association’s website to learn about other programs and how to become a member. The $25 membership fee gives access to the MoSGA Journal published four times a year. Members also have access to an index of 26,000 names and four-generation pedigree charts. Each year, the association donates numerous family history books and other genealogy books to the Midwest Genealogy Center at Independence. Those books can be obtained for a small fee through interlibrary loan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.