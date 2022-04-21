Friday is the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day, celebrated annually by more than a billion people worldwide who show support for environmental protection, “making it the largest civic observance in the world,” according to the global organizer.
EarthDay.org, a nonprofit environmental conservation organization, is challenging leaders to answer a call to action to preserve and protect our health, our families and our livelihoods with this year’s theme, “Invest in Our Planet.”
“In 2022, we all must enter into one partnership for the planet," said Kathleen Rogers, president of the organization, in a statement. "People, governments, and even most businesses fear change, but the status quo — the way we live today — is changing before our eyes. In building our future, individuals, businesses, governments each have a unique role. We need to act individually and together. Unlike other historic economic revolutions, this time there are two additional imperatives: the first is to save ourselves from the climate crisis, and the second is to build new green economies in every country so that everyone can share in the benefits from this green revolution. This will only be done if we invest in our planet’s future together.”
The first Earth Day was held in April 1970, when 20 million Americans called for greater protections for the planet in one of the largest grassroots community service movements in our history, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
On July 9, 1970, President Richard Nixon signed Reorganization Plan No. 3 calling for the establishment of an Environmental Protection Agency. Arbor Day is held annually to encourage people to plant trees. This year marks the 150th annual National Arbor Day, to be recognized April 29.
Since 1972, nearly 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world.
Activities
Area celebrations for Earth Day and Arbor Day include:
• JOPLIN: The Wildcat Glades Friends Group is joining forces with the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Master Naturalists, the Joplin Parks and Recreation Deaprtment and Liberty to host "May the Forest Be With You: The Red Oak Strikes Back."
The communitywide event, which includes food and music, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Wildcat Park, 301 W. Riviera Drive. The Arbor Day proclamation program is slated for 11 a.m. This year’s “The Red Oak Strikes Back” emphasizes the importance of investing in nature and native plants.
The celebration will feature live entertainment by Chester Ellis and the Tumbleweeds, food trucks, lawn games, demonstrations, giveaways and nature-themed hands-on activities for children. Several community alliances will share information encouraging the care of the planet.
Joplin residents can register for a free 3-gallon potted tree sponsored by Liberty to pick up at the event. Trees are available while supplies last. To register, visit www.arborday.org/libertyutilities.
For details, call 417-625-4750.
• PITTSBURG, Kan.: The Pittsburg community is celebrating Earth Day with a free, family-friendly event in downtown Pittsburg.
Earth Day Celebration is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Pritchett Pavilion in Immigrant Park, 106 Second St.
Businesses, schools, civic organizations and community members are welcome. Vendors or exhibitors who plan to sell or give away items at the event are asked to avoid single-use plastics, and consider ways to encourage repurposed or upcycled items.
For more information, visit www.pittks.org/earthday.
• CASSVILLE, Mo.: Roaring River State Park will host a free Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
The Missouri Department of Conservation will hand out free trees, and students from the East Newton High School's Service Club will provide games and crafts. The Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center also will host activities throughout the day.
• BENTONVILLE, Ark.: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will host two free Earth Day events from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
A live music performance kicks off the evening at 6 p.m. in the Great Hall. The concert features Ensemble HanSori performing music by composers inspired by nature and connected to works in the museum’s permanent collection. Tickets are free and required.
To reserve tickets, visit https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/earth-day-concert-hansori/ or call 479-657-2335.
Guests can also drop by Walker Landing anytime from 6 to 8 p.m. to explore the grounds and learn about sustainability and conservation efforts taking place in Northwest Arkansas. There will also be art programs for participants to learn how to transform natural materials into works of art. No tickets are required for this event, which is sponsored by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.