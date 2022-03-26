The foul-smelling Callery pear tree wreaking havoc on your property and nose can be exchanged for a free replacement tree during an event in April aimed at spreading awareness about the harmful, invasive species.
The Missouri Invasive Plant Council has partnered with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Conservation to host a Callery pear buy-back program in several locations around the state on Tuesday, April 26.
The council advocates for making early detection and control of known and potential invasive plants a statewide priority.
“Many people have enjoyed Callery pear trees for years,” Ann Koenig, a council member and community forester, said in a statement. “However, besides the fact that these trees often break apart in storms, and that they have foul-smelling flowers, it turns out these trees are spreading throughout fields and forests, causing problems in more natural areas, along roadsides, commercial areas, private landowner property and other locations. We are excited to work with our partners to provide great native trees to those who are ready to replace them.”
Jon Skinner, a community forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said the buy-back program has been offered in larger cities for years, but this will be the first time it’s offered in Southwest Missouri.
“They’ve had this program for about three to four years, and it started in St. Louis,” Skinner said. “The whole concept was public education about the damaging effects of Callery pears. A lot of folks know them as Bradford pears, but it’s actually a genetic selection or cultivar of Callery.”
The first 50 residents to register for the Joplin event by providing proof of Callery pear removal from their property can receive a free native tree in exchange. Each registrant will receive one tree.
The event will run from 3 to 6 p.m. on April 26 at the MDC shop in Wildcat Park, 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. Other sites will be set up in Springfield, Kansas City, Columbia and Cape Girardeau.
Because the Joplin event is limited to 50 replacement trees, participants need to register as soon as possible. Tree availability is on a first-come, first-served basis. Replacement trees offered in Joplin will include Ohio buckeye, green hawthorn, downy serviceberry and swamp white oak.
To register, participants must visit https://moinvasives.org/2022/03/10/callery-pear buy-back-event-4-26-22/ and select a location, choose a replacement tree species, and upload at least one photo of a Callery pear tree they cut down.
Participants will receive potted replacement trees in 3-gallon containers that stand 4 to 5 feet tall. Trees are sourced from Forest ReLeaf and Forrest Keeling nursery. The event is funded by FedEx.
About the trees
Native to Asia, Callery pear trees (Pyrus calleryana) include 26 cultivars that present significant ecological concerns in Missouri. Common cultivars include Bradford, Capital, Aristocrat, Autumn Blaze, Cleveland, Chanticleer, Red-spire and Whitehouse.
Callery pears were first brought to the U.S. in the early 1900s for hybridization experiments to improve disease resistance of the common fruiting pear, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Skinner said this is about the time of year that the Callery pear trees flower. It can grow up to 60 feet high and 2 feet in diameter.
“Callery pears tend to have a gumdrop or teardrop shape, and right now, they’re just opening up their flowers,” he said. “If you’re seeing a lot of white-flowered trees right now, most of those are going to be pear. Other white-flowered plants that are native usually bloom a little later.”
Callery pears can produce thorny thickets that destroy dogwoods, maples, pines, oaks and redbuds and also threaten wildlife.
Some states have even implemented bounty programs on Callery pears in an effort to eradicate them once and for all. The tree is harmful due its aggressive growth. It can cross-pollinate with other cultivars and lead to an infestation.
“If you add Bradford to Bradford, they’re sterile to each other, but if you add Bradford and Aristocrat or other cultivars, they can then pollinate and produce seed,” Skinner said. “The birds eat the seeds, drop them everywhere, and we end up with fields full of nonnative Callery pears taking over our native areas.”
Skinner said Callery pears overwhelm native plants, causing them to die and ultimately limiting food sources for native wildlife.
“They're being over-dominated by this one species that’s not native and has a minor food benefit to the birds,” he said.
For more information about the April event, contact MoIP Coordinator Emily Render, info@moinvasives.org, 573-569-8659.
