LAMAR, Mo. — Cox Barton County Hospital is offering screening mammograms on a walk-in basis on Wednesdays during the month of October.
Patients must have an order from a provider, and walk-ins are only available for screening mammograms. When using the walk-in service, please note it must be at least 12 months from your previous screening to comply with most insurance requirements.
Patients should bring their health insurance card, the name of the facility where their last mammogram was performed and the name of their primary care physician.
Mammograms are also offered by appointment at the hospital. To make an appointment, call 417-681-5161.
