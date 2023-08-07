NEOSHO, Mo. — Dr. Melanie Akuna, an internal medicine physician, has joined the staff of Freeman Neosho Physician Group.
Akuna supports primary preventive care. Family medicine specialist Bruce Akuna, long affiliated with both Freeman Health System and Freeman Neosho Hospital, is her father.
Akuna recently completed her three-year internal medicine residency at Freeman.
Akuna is accepting new patients at Freeman Neosho Physician Group, 336 S. Jefferson. To schedule an appointment, call 417-455-4200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.