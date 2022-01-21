A night out with friends can also be an opportunity to support women in need at the Galentine’s Day Sip & Shop, presented by Freeman Health System Auxiliary.
The Sip & Shop event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Participants will arrive at The Ramsay, 107 E. 6th St., with their tickets and receive a shopping “passport,” detailing shops open downtown for the evening and hosting a wine tasting.
Multiple shops also will have items for sale inside the Ramsay Event Center, where guests will be served food and can take part in wine tastings. The event will raise money for the Freeman Helping Friends Mammogram Fund, which provides mammogram screenings to local women in need.
“One of the things I respect most about the women in my life is that they spend so much time caring for everyone else before caring for themselves,” said Ryan Melton, Freeman interim executive director of development. “This event gives them a chance to do both."
One in 8 women will develop breast cancer in the course of their lifetimes. Many others know someone who has been touched by this disease. Early detection with mammography is key to surviving breast cancer, but some women can’t afford the lifesaving screening. Each year, the Freeman Helping Friends Mammogram Fund supports dozens of women in getting these vital screenings.
“Sip & Shop eventgoers can enjoy local wine and food while shopping at the best local boutiques,” said Melton. “At the end of the night, a portion of sales from each boutique will go to support women in our community who are seeking care for the treatment or prevention of breast cancer, so the more they spend, the more they contribute to the cause."
Participating boutiques include Blue Moon Boutique, Oasis Boutiques, The Rowe Boutique, Sophie, Revel Boutique, Blush Boutique and BellaDona Boutique. Food and beverages will be provided by Keltoi Wines, Beast & Barrel, Christine’s Vineyard, Macadoodles and St. James Winery.
A VIP pass is $25 in advance and $30 on event night and includes wine-tasting and food, an entry in a raffle and a complimentary swag bag. General admission is $10 in advance or $12 on the evening of the event and includes food and a complimentary swag bag.
Details: 417-347-4624 or email scurrence@freemanhealth.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.