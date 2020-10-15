Freeman Health System and the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks are offering free breast health evaluations and mammogram screenings for uninsured or underinsured individuals from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Wes and Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion.
Registration isn't required, but participants are asked to bring a photo ID and to wear a mask.
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. One in eight women will get breast cancer in her lifetime, and early detection is a key to successfully treating and curing the disease.
