Roger Koch, of Ozark Center's veterans integration program, will offer a presentation about programs available to support veterans at the next meeting of the Freeman caregivers support group.
Cory Mounts, of Avalon Hospice in Joplin, will also make a presentation about Avalon’s services available to the community.
The support group meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Freeman Business Center conference rooms. Guests should enter from the rear parking lot. Physical distancing and mask-wearing will be practiced. Refreshments and door prizes are provided.
The Freeman Business Center is located at 3220 McClelland Blvd.
RSVP to Kathy Mason at kdmason@freemanhealth.com or call 417-347-8463.
