Freeman Health System has changed its visitation policies and will limit access to its medical facilities.
Visiting hours now are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; the birthing center and pediatrics departments are excluded from those restrictions.
Only one visitor per patient per day will be allowed. No visitor will be allowed to visit patients with suspected COVID-19.
No one younger than 18, with the exception of those seeking medical care, will be allowed into any Freeman hospital or clinic. Entry at each building will be restricted to the main entrance.
