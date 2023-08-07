Freeman Health System announced recently that it will remain Pittsburg State University’s official sports medicine partner and provider following a recently signed five-year extension.
The partnership between the Freeman and PSU was established in 2014. Since then, Freeman physicians and athletic trainers have provided Pitt State athletes with comprehensive sports medicine care.
As PSU’s official and exclusive sports medicine provider, Freeman provides the university with its official team physician, orthopaedic surgeon, physical therapists and certified athletic trainers.
Freeman President and CEO Paula Baker said in statement: “This partnership is good for Pittsburg State, good for Freeman and good for the community at large. It’s truly a win-win situation for everyone.”
