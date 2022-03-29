One Joplin, a citywide collaborative of more than 200 community partners, received a $225,000 donation pledge Tuesday from Freeman Health System to fund initiatives that create a healthier community.
Freeman pledged to give the money in three annual installments of $75,000 to One Joplin, a group of partners who work to meet critical community needs like health and wellness, opioid education, smoking cessation, domestic violence response and homelessness prevention.
Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System, said several of One Joplin’s endeavors directly intersect with the services Freeman provides to the community and that the group’s vision aligns with Freeman’s own.
“We believe that One Joplin’s work is essential to helping the community achieve the best future possible by building on our metropolitan area’s renowned spirit of collaboration,” she said. “All of the groups involved in this partnership agreed to set aside personal agendas and find common ground. We believe that we can accomplish more together than we can separately.”
One Joplin is split into four focus areas — literacy, health, poverty and human services — to meet the needs of the homeless, underserved, youths and seniors.
The One Joplin health team works to help residents reach healthy weights, improve mental health and decrease substance abuse. The human services team works to reduce domestic violence, child abuse and neglect with this year’s focus on access to care.
“Freeman’s mission is to improve the health of the communities we serve through contemporary, innovative quality health care solutions, and One Joplin will enhance our efforts to do just that,” Baker said.
Nicole Brown, executive director of One Joplin, said the investment allows each focus team to identify the needs that affect health and come up with solutions.
“In literacy, we often think of reading and basics, but health literacy is difficult for individuals to be able to follow through on orders of a physician or to read prescriptions,” Brown said. “There are also so many factors that health impacts in a poverty situation. This allows us to identify those barriers and to help individuals meet those needs. Human services, we’re focusing on access to care, so this will allow our teams to really dream and figure out what we can do to impact those individuals who are struggling to access care in our community.”
The United Way, the Joplin Regional Community Foundation and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation came together in 2016 with the goal of continuing the spirit of “community first” experienced through the recovery from the 2011 tornado.
“In this time of rebuilding, we witnessed community members setting aside differences to focus on the needs of neighbors, friends and strangers,” Brown said. “From this, One Joplin was born.”
Current initiatives of One Joplin include renter education, childhood literacy, as well as adult and youth physical activity and nutrition. Brown said through Freeman’s donation, the group can continue to improve the mental, physical and emotional health of the Joplin community.
“They can come to the table, focused on the work at hand, without having to pause to find grants or fundraise,” she said. “It allows community partners to continue to build momentum, staying focused on the greatest of community needs. We are proud of the partnership with Freeman Health System and appreciate their support and commitment to the Joplin region.”
Dan Stanley, a founding member of One Joplin, said the group first met with Baker four years ago to gauge the interest of the corporate leaders of Joplin on the worthiness of their efforts and how committed they should be with their initiatives.
“Paula, you were viewed as the No. 1 community leader in this city, and Freeman is recognized as the No. 1 corporate citizen in this city,” Stanley said. “It was only natural that we made our first appointment with you and your office at Freeman Health System. If Paula had not felt like our efforts were worthy, we were not inclined to proceed. She gave us her unreserved encouragement to proceed, and because of that endorsement, we launched full steam to change the culture of Joplin into a healthier and more well community.”
