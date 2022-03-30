For the first time in 25 months, there were no COVID-19 patients Thursday morning in hospital beds at Joplin’s Freeman Health System.
“If you ask me what my favorite number is, it’s zero,” Freeman President and CEO Paula Baker said.
The C-Zone COVID-19 intensive care unit, consisting of 12 beds, sat quiet Wednesday — there were no blowing fans, hums from machinery or murmuring voices from a bustling nursing staff.
“We were talking about how weird it was to come in here” and hear the silence in the room, Chief Nursing Officer Jeanee Kennedy said. “It’s a lot different today. It’s much quieter, and we’re grateful for that.”
In an unintentional but symbolic gesture, a hospital volunteer was seen removing a COVID-19-related sign from one of the room’s door handles, sliding the thick glass door open.
“It’s been a long two years since COVID (first appeared), and I’m so grateful and so appreciative to all the doctors and the nurses and all the staff … who have been so dedicated and committed to serving COVID-19 patients, oftentimes putting their own health at risk to take care of the sick,” Baker said.
On March 23, 2020, Joplin resident Wallace Lea was the first COVID-19 patient admitted to Freeman, the same month the country went into a nationwide lockdown. The then-83-year-old experienced a 45-day stay inside the C-Zone, with nearly a third of that time spent in a medically induced coma while hooked to a ventilator. He left the hospital under his own power in early May 2020, telling everyone at the time that he was as “high as a kite and ready to go” home to play a few rounds of golf.
Relaxing Wednesday at his home, Lea said that he felt an overwhelming sense of joy for the Freeman medical and nursing staff who had worked so long and hard to save his life at about this time two years ago.
“One of the things that makes me the happiest is knowing how relieved (the Freeman staff) feels right now, who’ve dealt with this pandemic so strenuously and so dedicatedly,” Lea said. “It was so tough on them, and those who treated me did a great job on me.”
“The best part about this awful pandemic,” he said, “is that it’s beginning to slow down and dissipate. That is just so great to see; it’s such a relief.”
For now, the once locked-down unit will be opened to regular ICU patients, Baker said, though the area could immediately convert back into a safe COVID-19 unit should the need arise in the near future.
“We know we will have more COVID patients in the future; we understand that,” Baker said. Luckily for Joplin-area residents, “there’s never been a better time where we are better equipped to handle” COVID-19 patients.
“We have so many tools and resources now at our disposal that we didn’t have when COVID-19 first emerged,” including vaccines and booster shots, she added.
“This time we are very cautiously optimistic about the future,” added Kennedy, though should a new variant gain traction in the area, “we’re ready for whatever … but we are enjoying this day, for sure.”
On Wednesday, Mercy Hospital Joplin officials reported just three COVID-19 patients, with none on ventilators.
“It’s been a very challenging two years; it’s been draining on the community, draining on the patients, certainly on our staff who worked tirelessly to care of the patients,” Baker said.
“Now we have the vaccine, the booster," she said. "The second boosters now have been improved, and so we have these resources and the learned knowledge and experience from the last two years — it’s a great advantage … and we know now that we’ll be able to handle whatever comes our way.”
Baker took a few moments to reflect back on the thousands of COVID-19 patients they’ve cared for over the last 25 months. She also praised the role so many in the community have served to help slow the spread.
“We all need to stop and reflect, feel grateful, proud of ourselves, and feel very optimistic and confident for the future to come,” Baker said.
