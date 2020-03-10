Freeman Health System was named a finalist for a national healthcare award that focuses on the relationship between the hospital and the communities it serves.
It was one of four healthcare providers nationwide named a finalist for the 2019 Foster G. McGaw Prize. The other finalists hailed from Massachusetts, Texas and Ohio.
Paula Baker, president and CEO, said Freeman will receive nationwide recognition next month during the American Hospital Association’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C. Freeman also will receive a $10,000 award.
“We pride ourselves on service excellence, quality outcomes and clinical care and really being there for our community and filling the healthcare needs of our local communities,” Baker said Tuesday during an interview. “We really took a broad look at Freeman Health System and the engagement in the communities — that’s really what this award was interested in looking at, so we looked at it from every aspect.”
Considering there are 5,565 hospitals nationwide, Freeman’s achievement is a remarkable one, Baker continued.
“To be one of four hospitals recognized in the entire nation for commitment to our local communities is a great honor. We’re very humbled to receive it but very proud of the opportunities to play such a critical role in our local communities.”
An evaluation team visited Freeman for an interview and recognized it in five areas — the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, Freeman Advantage, Pre-Adult Transitional Housing (PATH), Turnaround Ranch and the Student Volunteer Futures Program.
"We shared a number of areas with them; the things we do that are innovative and cutting-edge, whether that’s with the Heart Institute or our oncology program or our orthopedics,” Baker said.
Freeman’s integration of behavioral healthcare with primary medical care, its emphasis on disease prevention in the outlying communities, its role during and after the 2011 tornado and how Freeman currently serves as the flagship hospital for the Joplin campus of Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, were also recognized by the group, Baker said.
Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw sat in on that evaluation process, listened to Freeman’s presentation to AHA staff, and said it was obvious that the latter were impressed.
“In addition to being our city’s largest employer, Freeman’s footprints are all over our community, demonstrating their desire to see this area prosper," Shaw said. "Over the years working with Freeman, I thought I knew most of all they offered, but like the team from AHA, I, too, learned even more — and was greatly impressed.”
“We are deeply rooted in our local communities and, because we are an independent healthcare system, we do have the luxury of making all of our decisions based on the people in our local communities," Baker said. "We have really heavily invested in our communities and that’s something we are very proud of.”
