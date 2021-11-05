Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin have begun scheduling appointments for children ages 5-11 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at special vaccination clinics later this month.
The vaccine will be given in two doses 21 days apart at the Freeman Business Center at 3220 McClelland Blvd.
Freeman's two first-dose clinics are planned for 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20. Second-dose appointments are made at the same time and will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 11.
The pediatric vaccine clinics will be staffed with pediatric nurses as vaccinators. A Freeman pediatrician will be available to observe.
“We are grateful for our pediatricians and their teams who will offer a high level of expertise to answer parents’ questions,” Rae Stites, Freeman Director of Provider-Based Clinical Operations, said in a statement. “This staff works regularly with children and will provide a great comfort level for them and their parents. We scheduled the clinics after school hours and on Saturday to make them more convenient for families. We have learned through the COVID vaccination process that delivering the vaccine in a mass clinic setting is the most efficient way to give the vaccine without waste. Each vial contains vaccine for up to ten shots.”
Parents can make an appointment by calling 417-502-SHOT (7468). Online self-scheduling will soon be available at freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19.
Mercy will offer 300 doses of Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the hospital in Clinic suite 210. Walk-ins cannot be accepted and no vaccines will be administered without appointments. Appointments can be scheduled at mercy.net/vaccine.
The Jasper County Health Department also said this week it preordered pediatric vaccines and has about 300 doses available for children ages 5 to 11. A COVID-19 vaccine clinic solely for that age group is slated from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 105 Lincoln St. in Carthage by appointment only. To book an appointment, call 417-358-3111.
Additional doses will be shared with local partners, including the Community Clinic of Joplin. Tony Moehr, Jasper County Health Department administrator, said approximately 30% of children ages 12 to 17 in Jasper County are fully vaccinated against the illness.
Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine after approval Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That applies to more than 533,000 children in Missouri.
