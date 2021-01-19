Freeman Hospital West will host a blood drive through 5 p.m. today in its conference rooms.

All blood types are sought by the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, but there is a critical need for type O negative donors.

Individuals 17 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds and have not given blood in the past eight weeks are encouraged to participate.

Donors will receive a chance for a new Nissan SUV and a long-sleeved T-shirt. To schedule an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood.

