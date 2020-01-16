Area residents will likely have to content with icy roads Friday morning on their way to work.
A wintry mix across the region is expected to arrive tonight, eventually giving way to freezing rain into Friday morning, according to a weather advisory from the Springfield branch of the National Weather Service. Ice accumulations of .1 to .2 inches are expected, with isolated pockets seeing ice up to a quarter-inch thick.
The service issued the advisory for 9 p.m tonight through noon Friday for Jasper and Newton counties. Warmer temperatures are expected to move through and melt the ice after noon.
"The morning commute is going to be interesting," said Keith Stammer, Jasper County emergency management director, in an advisory. "Be sure to check the weather situation in the morning before you head out. Consider waiting a bit until the temperature rises and the rain begins."
In addition to ice, winds could gust as high as 35 mph, according to the advisory. Untreated road ways, bridges and overpasses are likely to become slick, and power outages are possible. The weather will come from an upper-level storm moving from southwest to northeast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.