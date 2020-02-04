A winter weather advisory has been issued for Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas beginning tonight, to be accompanied by freezing rain, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
A cold front will slowly move through the area today with a chance for a few thunderstorms over far southern Missouri. Locally heavy rain may lead to some flooding over south-central Missouri.
A light wintry mix of precipitation will spread across the region this afternoon and tonight, the weather service said. A glaze of ice to one-tenth of an inch is possible for areas along and north of Highway 54 and along and near Interstate 44.
A winter storm watch will go into effect on Wednesday for most of the region. Heavy snow is forecast, with total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible, the NWS said.
