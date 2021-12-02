Missouri 913,909 | 15,444
Kansas 469,767 | 6,705
Oklahoma 669,132 | 11,269
Arkansas 530,994 | 8,693
--
U.S. 49.7 million | 806,390
International 264.4 million | 5.24 million
--
Jasper County 14,307 | 240
Newton County 7,640 | 129
City of Joplin 9,043 | 181
Barry County 4,856 | 81
Barton County 1,573 | 31
Lawrence County 5,418 | 133
McDonald County 4,102 | 63
Crawford County 7,164 | 116
Cherokee County 3,837 | 78
Ottawa County 6,313 | 101
Delaware County 7,662 | 161
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.