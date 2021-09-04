While many authentic barbershops have been phased out, customers who step into V’s Barbershop on Main Street in Joplin are transported back in time to a nostalgic place of checkerboard flooring, leather chairs and straight-edge razor shaves.
“I tell my employees that we have two priorities every day — to take care of the patrons first while doing quality work but also to have fun,” said Lori Goins, the new owner of V’s Barbershop. “We’re either singing, quoting movies or talking about sports. We want it to be a positive atmosphere. We’ve had people tell us that this is their time to not have to deal with everything going on. It gives them an escape.”
V’s Barbershop offers an array of services including haircuts, moustache trims, shaves, facials and massages. Goins was selected to head up the local team of barbers, which she said has been a dream come true. The former owner of the establishment is Lucia Crawford.
“Lucia and I worked as a wonderful team,” said Goins. “I came about six months after she opened.”
Goins purchased V’s Barbershop at 2917 S. Main St. on July 1 after working there for nine years. The destination barbershop originally opened its doors on Sept. 11, 2011, and is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month. Goins described the employees and patrons as one large family.
“It seems like we’re always seeing new faces but at the same time, people walk in and it’s like on ‘Cheers’ where everybody knows your name,” said Goins. “We have a lot of great, faithful patrons who have been coming here since day one.”
The growing business franchise has more than 50 locations coast-to-coast. Founder Jim Valenzuela, known as Mr. V, opened up the first V’s Barbershop in the Phoenix area in 1999.
Twenty years ago before pursuing cosmetology, Goins was a single mother who was going to nursing school, but she felt like she wasn’t making the right career choice. A cosmetology commercial came on television, and she knew that’s what she wanted to do. Goins received her cosmetology degree from Vatterott College in Joplin.
“The day after I bought the shop, I had the chance to reconnect with my old cosmetology instructor, Freeda Winton,” said Goins. “I was at State Beauty Supply, and I ran into someone who had her number. I called not knowing if she’d answer or even remember who I was after 20 years. She mentioned how hard I had worked. She played a huge role in my career.”
Goins had the opportunity to invite her old instructor to the ribbon cutting event of her shop, which is slated for Oct. 1 with a customer appreciation day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. She also credited owner Kay Cargile of the Lion’s Den on Seventh Street, which was her first job, for teaching her everything she knows about cutting men’s hair.
“She taught me how to cut men’s hair precisely,” said Goins. “She’s an amazing woman.”
Despite other businesses struggling during the pandemic, Goins said their request for hair care services has been booming more than it ever has been.
“New patrons have walked in and have made comments about how clean we are and the environment,” she said. “It smells like a barbershop. It feels like a barbershop. It sounds like a barbershop. I know everyone has their own opinions with COVID-19, but we’re taking it seriously, and we will until the end.”
The Joplin barbershop has a team of nine employees. Goins had served as the manager for approximately four to five years before she purchased the shop this summer. Her goal as the new owner is to continue to watch her co-workers learn and grow.
“Barbering is not just about haircuts, but it’s about taking care of people and building those relationships,” she said. “I have the best team that I could’ve ever imagined coming out of the gate.”
Michael LaTurner, a barber who’s been at V’s for a year and a half, is a master at giving shaves and facials. Michael, whose father, Robert LaTurner, also was a barber, attended Academy of Hair Design in Springfield and said he fell in love with the craft.
“I couldn’t see myself doing anything else,” he said.
Beth Podpechan, also a barber at the shop, has been working under the new management for about two months but has been cutting hair for 14 years. She said she immediately enjoyed her job and never dreads coming into work.
“If you can make someone feel good about themselves, then you win,” she said. “It keeps you coming back the next day.”
V’s Barbershop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 417-621-0901.
