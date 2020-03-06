The PTAs of McAuley Catholic High School and St. Peter’s Middle School will hold their annual Munch Madness fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in McAuley’s multipurpose room, 930 Pearl Ave.
Visitors will be able to sample dishes from New Orleans, India, Mexico, Thailand, China, Ukraine and more. There also will be a raffle, with prizes to include $200 cash, a $200 Top Golf gift card and a Nintendo Switch.
Admission is $8 per person or $35 per family of five or more.
