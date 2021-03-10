The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center will be the beneficiary of the inaugural “Community First” fundraiser by Access to Justice, a local law firm, for its role in supporting the public during February’s frigid weather.
The fundraiser is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Friday. The Los Panchos food truck, of Monett, will be parked at the law firm’s Joplin office, 214 W. Fifth St.; the first 50 visitors will receive free tacos. Free T-shirts will also be distributed until supplies run out.
Access to Justice, operated by attorneys Austin Knoblock and Scott McGreevy, serves the Joplin and Kansas City areas. The law firm will accept donations on behalf of the community center and will also contribute a donation directly.
“We just wanted to reach out to others and give free food to help around the community,” said Careya Garcia, a legal assistant at the law firm. “We chose Minnie Hackney because we’ve known people that go there, and we also saw that they’ve been helping during the cold. We just want to give back to them.”
The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center is a 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to offering educational, civic, and social programs to the Joplin community. It’s located at 110 S. Main St.
The center closed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 but recently opened its doors for nearly a week last month. From Feb. 13-19, volunteers served over 150 meals a day, and the site was the only emergency shelter in Joplin to stay open 24 hours a day during the bout of extreme weather. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 15 degrees and left many people without power or access to running water.
Not a single person was turned away, according to Nanda Nunnelly, president of the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center. The community support was overwhelming with donations of food, supplies and clothing, she said.
Volunteers, in addition to serving food, distributed over 100 blankets, provided overnight shelter to more than 30 people daily, coordinated showers for 15 people daily and also offered transportation. Nunnelly said the center assisted not only the homeless population but also individuals who lost power.
“The Saturday morning before the storm ... I reached out to my four board members, and one said this is our mission — to unite members of projects and civic improvement and to help indigent persons, and what better way to do that than this?” Nunnelly said. “We made an executive decision at that time that we would open for the emergency period.”
Background
Previously named the Negro Service Council of Joplin, the organization was formed in 1946 during segregation and the civil rights era. It was the same year President Harry S. Truman established the President’s Committee on Civil Rights, which would recommend "more adequate means and procedures for the protection of the civil rights of the people of the United States."
“Having been formed during segregation, there was a time where Black people were not allowed to use bathrooms in Joplin or get gasoline or stay overnight,” Nunnelly said. “Many of the founding members, their names and homes were in the Green Book. When there was not enough room in some of their homes, according to Minnie Hackney and newspaper articles, they were allowed to stay at the center.”
The Negro Motorist Green Book, first published in 1936, was one of the most well-known travel guides for Black people in segregated America. It noted places where Black travelers could and could not find overnight accommodations. The book was an inspiration for the story told in the 2018 award-winning movie "Green Book."
Nunnelly said the Joplin organization was formed for several reasons, including education, recreational programs for teens, civic improvement projects, financial assistance and highlighting African-American leaders in the community.
The center’s name was changed in 2019 to bear that of Minnie Hackney, the center’s first executive director, who worked there for more than three decades. She died in 1991. Nunnelly said no programs were offered at the center for 10 years until the new board of officers took initiative in 2019.
“We formed committees to bring in groups like a family fun night with arts and games,” she said. “We started a line dancing class. We had a recycled art class and a community quilt class. We increased the membership and now have well over 70 members. We really just went to work.”
The organization has raised more than $6,000 to sponsor Black-owned business memberships at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. Fifteen Black-owned businesses now hold chamber memberships and the benefits given to members.
