Plans for the funeral services of fallen Joplin police heroes Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed were made public this afternoon.
Public visitation for Cooper will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on the Missouri Southern State University campus at 3950 E. Newman Road. The funeral service for Cooper will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the same location.
Visitation for Reed will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. His funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the same location.
