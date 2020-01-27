GALENA, Kan. — Orthopedic Specialists of the Four States, Premier Surgical Institute and Stateline Surgery Center have signed an agreement to become part of Mercy, effective Jan. 26, the health system announced this morning.
“For more than a decade, Ortho Four States has been providing compassionate, high-quality orthopedic and pain management care to our patients in Joplin and the Four State region," Ortho Four States CEO Joe Caputo said in a statement. "We are honored to be the trusted providers in restoring patients' quality of life through state-of-the-art surgical and nonsurgical procedures. Today, we are proud to announce the strengthening of our ability to treat patients as we become part of the Mercy ministry, an organization with a 100-year legacy of healing.”
The organizations will continue to operate under their current names and branding as Mercy begins the process of transitioning them to its electronic health record software, the health system said. It’s estimated that process will be complete in August; at that time, officials will hold a grand opening, and the organizations will begin using the Mercy name and branding.
In the immediate future, patients and community members should notice little change, Mercy officials said. All current Ortho Four States, Premier Surgical Institute and Stateline Surgery Center patients should be able to continue their care, and Mercy plans to retain all staff as Mercy employees, officials said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
