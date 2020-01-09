Arthur Monroe Crandall was born April 11, 1922, in Ponca, NE, the son of Harve and Maude (Horton) Crandall. He entered into rest on January 7, 2020, in Neosho, MO, following a short illness at the age of 97. Arthur served his country in the U.S. Navy, 1942-1946. He moved to the Ritchey area …