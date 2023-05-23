A self-proclaimed Joplin Honkie was granted a suspended sentence this week when he pleaded guilty to a burglary that took place the same day four years ago that he was wounded in a shooting ultimately deemed justified.
Bradley S. Williams, 51, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree burglary in a plea bargain dismissing related counts of stealing a motor vehicle and trespassing, and allowing the suspended sentence.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed Williams 10 years in prison, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on probation for five years.
On May 18, 2019, Williams showed up at the residence of Jason Johnson in Carthage, urinated on his door and entered the home without permission, threatening to kill Johnson and his children over his suspicion that someone stole data off his cellphone.
Probable-cause affidavits filed in the case state that Williams told Johnson he was a member of the Joplin Honkies prison gang and demanded that he take him to wherever Johnson's roommate, Verlin Wallis, could be found because Williams believed both Johnson and Wallis were involved in the theft.
Johnson agreed to take him to a property near Diamond where Wallis was working after stopping at his wife's place of employment to get some money to pay for the gas to make the trip.
When his wife learned what was taking place, she insisted on coming with him. During the gas stop, she informed a convenience store clerk that Williams and another man, Justin Thomas, were following them in another vehicle and asked him to call police to check on the welfare of their children.
As they arrived at the property near Diamond, she jumped out of their truck and ran toward the residence just as Wallis was coming out. According to an affidavit, Williams drove straight at Wallis and tried to run over both him and Johnson. The car he was driving, which purportedly had been reported as stolen, struck a tree twice and then ran into a barbed wire fence before Johnson grabbed a shotgun out of his truck and shot at him out of self-defense.
Williams had to be flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Springfield for treatment of gunshot injuries to an upper arm, his jaw and his nose.
The shooting ultimately was deemed justified after an investigation by the Newton County sheriff's department, and Williams was charged with two counts of vehicular assault.
Those charges were later dismissed when the victims failed to show up to testify against Williams at his preliminary hearing. But the charges filed in Jasper County with respect to the Carthage portion of the incident remained on the books.
