The goal of the Higher Power Garage is to be a bridge between a person’s worst day to better times by providing necessary vehicle repairs. The need has grown since opening two years ago, and now the garage is seeking to expand its services.
Higher Power Garage opened June 1, 2020, as a low-cost auto repair shop serving the Joplin area. The shop works with single parents, veterans and people on fixed incomes. Mike Gideon, president of the operation, said outside of homes, cars are the biggest investments people make and maintenance costs can be overwhelming.
“Especially with our economy in the condition it is right now, those that are on fixed incomes really are not getting any relief,” Gideon said. “If the brakes go on their cars, or their tires go bad, they just don’t have the money to get their cars fixed. Our job here is to step in and assist them in that time of need.”
A serious vehicle problem can be the first domino that falls on the path to homelessness. Gideon said many times he sees a snowball effect, as a broken-down car can lead to job loss, getting behind on bills and then losing a house. Higher Power Garage’s goal is to get a person out of that cycle. While they don’t force religion on anyone, they often encourage people to find a family of worshippers and pray with every family they serve.
“The people that we meet, a lot of times, they feel like they’re up against a wall,” Gideon said. “We want to help them through a tough time. We’re just a step along the way. It’s been so refreshing to see people come in and find out there is help, God is working on their behalf.”
In addition to car repairs, the shop also looks for indicators of why someone might be struggling. Gideon said early on, he noticed many cars that came in for repairs were not seeing regular, preventive maintenance.
So Higher Power Garage set up a monthly basic auto maintenance class that teaches things like checking oil and tires, and what the lights on the dash mean. Sometimes these classes are required as part of their services. The classes are free to the public as well.
The shop also conducts a class on basic budgeting to help clients get back on their feet financially. They also help connect clients with local aid agencies and ministries that can provide assistance on things like rent, diapers and formula, or help finding better jobs.
“We’re not here to help them in just that one time of need, but we’re also here to help them improve their lives,” Gideon said. “Our job is fixing cars, our purpose is to help them fix their lives.”
George Snider contacted Higher Power Garage in July for brake repair on his van. His grandson has severe health problems and was being hospitalized in Kansas City. Snider didn’t feel safe driving his van the long distance to help his family, but helping out with medical bills made getting repairs difficult.
Snider said on the day he had an appointment at Higher Power, his grandson was admitted and he had to miss the appointment. Gideon contacted him to say the staff was praying for his grandson and that they would repair his van at a more convenient time.
Higher Power Garage fixed Snider’s brakes, allowing him to help care for his grandson in Kansas City. It also allowed him to do things like take his granddaughter on a trip for ice cream and the mall, a small and welcome distraction during a stressful time. The garage has continued to keep in touch with Snider and prays for his grandson.
“They had no reason to go out of their way for me,” Snider said. “When you think about it, what do I matter? But to them, I matter a whole bunch. To me, it’s more like a family feel than it is you’re here to get service done.”
Higher Power Garage also has a low-cost vehicle program, in which clients can receive a vehicle that’s been donated to the garage for a smaller fee if they meet certain criteria and agree to the requirements of the program. A low-cost vehicle from this program helped bring single mother Jennifer Birran closer to her children.
Birran was in a serious car crash a year ago and has been on disability ever since. She travels often to see her children, a daughter in St. Joseph and older children in Oklahoma. Her 2000 Ford Expedition developed problems, getting only 8 miles to the gallon, which made it tough to see her kids or get to doctor appointments after the crash.
Birran talked to Higher Power Garage in July about repairing her vehicle. When she found out it wasn’t cost-effective to fix her Expedition, she applied for a low-cost vehicle. She went through the mechanics and budgeting class, agreed to the requirements, paid a small fee and was approved for a 2006 Chevrolet Uplander. She’s now been able to spend time this summer with her children and not have to pay for all the small repairs to her old vehicle.
“It’s really helped me do the necessity things I need to do as a mom, being able to take care of my kids in my situation,” Birran said. “I’m thankful that it worked out for me, and I’d encourage people to do those steps to get help. It’s not that difficult.”
Higher Power Garage has helped many people such as Snider and Birran over the past two years. Gideon estimated the shop had fixed around 575 vehicles during that time. He recently started using the shop’s labor cost savings to track the garage’s impact. This year to date, the shop has saved $31,000 in labor costs, while the total savings for all of last year was $35,000. Gideon said the requests for repairs have grown rapidly as word about the garage gets out.
In May, the garage received a $50,000 grant from Philanthropist Society of the Joplin Regional Community Foundation. The grant helped hire a manager to work with clients during the application process and follow up with any other resources. It also freed up staff to do more auto repairs, helping an additional eight to 10 people a month. Higher Power also used the money to acquire an alignment machine and additional lift to do a wider range of repairs, and it plans to expand the community room to help increase class sizes to 30 people.
Additional help for the remodeling and expanded services has come from Schubert Mitchell Homes, three years of support from the W.R. Corley Memorial Trust Award, Uncommon Life Church and Journey Church.
The operation is planning its annual Community Day fundraiser on Saturday at Higher Power’s location at 711 N. Schifferdecker Ave. in Joplin. The event from 1 to 5 p.m. will have bounce houses, snow cones, food trucks, a dunk tank and Joplin Fire Department demonstrations. There will also be raffles for a Branson vacation and for a ride in either a Ferrari or a McLaren.
“Whoever wins that is going to have the ride of their lives,” Gideon said.
The Community Day is also a chance to connect clients, sponsors, the community and partnering organizations together for a day of fun. Gideon sees the day as a way to celebrate the partnerships that have helped the garage succeed in its mission.
“One of the things God laid on my heart when we opened this was to build a community,” Gideon said, as he choked up a bit. “It wasn’t just about helping people, but it was about helping other people get involved in people’s lives. It all becomes a big community that lifts up people who are struggling.”
