CARTHAGE, Mo. — Tom Garrison grew up in Carthage and remembers playing on the old miniature golf courses on Oak Street around Municipal Park. He also recalls when there were batting cages and other entertainment options for young people and families — and he’s seen many of them go out of business, not to be replaced.
Tom’s wife, Cindy Garrison, said there’s a lack of entertainment options for teenagers and others in Carthage, so the family is trying to do something about it.
On Friday, the family broke ground on the future G3 Family Entertainment Center, a 36,000-square-foot building near the intersection of Garrison Avenue and Airport Drive on the grounds of the former Myers Park Airport.
“It is bigger than anything in this area,” Tom said. “You’ll have to drive an hour to get to anything that’s comparable. We have a big area around Carthage and the fact (that) you have to drive to have fun is just not right. We raised three girls in this town. I was born and raised here and I’ve watched things come and go. We used to have two miniature golf courses, batting cages here and a movie theater at one time. It’s all gone and nothing has replaced it.”
Representatives of The Carthage Chamber of Commerce, city officials and other business leaders joined the Garrisons just off one of the remaining concrete runways of the long-closed airport under cloudy skies on Friday to turn the first shovels-full of dirt for the project.
According to the chamber, since the closure of the Myers Park Airport in 1997, the area has seen significant growth.
Walmart was the first to build on the site, followed by a former hardware store that now houses a church. Lowes Home Improvement built a store in 2007 and more recently the city built Garrison Avenue from Airport Drive to George E. Phelps Boulevard to complete the first north-south connection to the interior of the park.
Also completed in recent years were two senior living centers and a bank.
In 2021, the Missouri Department of Transportation built a roundabout at the intersection of Fairlawn Drive, Garrison Avenue and Elk Street that largely mirrored an earlier roundabout at Fairlawn, Grand Avenue and Airport Drive, further improving access to Myers Park. The city paid half the cost of that roundabout through a cost-share program with the state. The city also just completed widening and remodeling the roundabout at Garrison and George E. Phelps Boulevard.
“This project is the first of many great things to come in this area,” said Carthage City Administrator Greg Dagnan. “We are pleased with what is on the horizon at Myers Park and can’t wait to see all of the projected projects built in the area.”
Tom said this building is the first phase of construction on the 20 acres he owns between Airport Drive and George E. Phelps Boulevard and between Garrison Avenue and Missouri Street.
He said this first building will house a 24-lane bowling alley, a 4,000-square-foot play area for children, a 2,800-square-foot “ninja tag obstacle course,” and a restaurant. An 18-hole miniature golf course will also be built outside of the building.
“At first it was Tom’s idea and I was like, wow, I don't know,” Cindy said. “Then things kept falling into place and we prayed about it. Things just came together and then I was as pumped about it as he was. Our youngest daughter, she hung out at Sonic every night after school, her whole high school career, there’s noting for kids to do around here.”
Tom said his heart is in the bowling alley. “I love to bowl. The rest of it is thrown in with it, but my main inspiration was the bowling alley. My wife wanted the climbing areas and it just kept growing from there, we couldn't stop. This is phase one of multiple phases.
“We’ve got right around 20 acres out here and we’re hoping to add something on a yearly basis if it allows us to, but when it’s finished, the entire acreage is going to be filled with fun activities.”
Tom said he anticipates the entire project taking five phases and between five and eight years, but the first phase should be done in the fall of 2023.
“I just want everybody to have a nice, safe, wholesome place to come and play and enjoy themselves, I want them to feel comfortable here,” Tom said. “I want people to be able to come and spend all day, that’s why I’m going to try to build out the whole property with fun activities. I know phase one is not going to keep them busy all day, but I hope it keeps people happy half the day at least.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.