An announcement months in the making and delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic was made Thursday when the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce announced its pick for its Citizen of the Year award.
Gary Shaw, a member of the Joplin City Council and executive administrator for Central Christian Center, was named for the honor after demonstrating outstanding commitment to the community, according to the chamber. Shaw was picked by a six-person committee composed of prior award-winners and former chairs of the chamber's board of directors.
The committee highlighted Shaw's 18-year experience on the council, including two separate terms as mayor. He was cited for a number of developments and accomplishments for his help in:
• Passing a half-cent sales tax to replace pensions for Joplin police and firefighters.
• Attracting a dental school to the Joplin campus of Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.
• Developing Connect2Culture, an arts and entertainment group in Joplin.
• Attracting a Casey's General Stores distribution center to relocate to the Joplin area.
• Volunteering on several board positions and projects throughout the area.
A native of Delphos, Ohio, Shaw served for six years in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Ozark Christian College and has been with Central Christian Center for the past 40 years.
Usually the announcement of the chamber's Citizen of the Year is revealed during its annual banquet, normally held in the spring. The banquet has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
