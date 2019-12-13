CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Two children were severely injured in a gas can explosion Thursday afternoon and were flown to hospital burn units, according to police Chief Delmar Haase.
The Carl Junction Police Department was reporting to a separate incident in the neighborhood and heard the explosion around noon Thursday. Police then received a call about the explosion on the 100 block of Schimm Circle and found the children laying in the yard, Haase said.
A 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl are believed to have taken a gallon of gas from their house to a vacant house nearby to burn things, Haase said. The fumes from the ignition blew up the gas can, he said.
The children were not immediately identified.
“She’s in a burn unit in Springfield, and he’s in a burn unit at Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas,” Haase said Friday morning. “He’s looking at several months' care. ...It will be a long recovery process for him.”
The Carl Junction School District said in a statement on its Facebook page that the children are fourth- and fifth-grade students there.
"Please keep these students and their family, friends and teachers in your thoughts and prayers," the district said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.