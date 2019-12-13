CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Two children were severely injured in a gas can explosion Thursday afternoon and were flown to hospital burn units, according to police Chief Delmar Haase.

The Carl Junction Police Department was reporting to a separate incident in the neighborhood and heard the explosion around noon Thursday. Police then received a call about the explosion on the 100 block of Schimm Circle and found the children laying in the yard, Haase said.

A 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl are believed to have taken a gallon of gas from their house to a vacant house nearby to burn things, Haase said. The fumes from the ignition blew up the gas can, he said.

The children were not immediately identified.

“She’s in a burn unit in Springfield, and he’s in a burn unit at Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas,” Haase said Friday morning. “He’s looking at several months' care. ...It will be a long recovery process for him.”

The Carl Junction School District said in a statement on its Facebook page that the children are fourth- and fifth-grade students there.

"Please keep these students and their family, friends and teachers in your thoughts and prayers," the district said.

