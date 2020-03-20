Gas prices have fallen sharply in Joplin, with Food Mart at 2002 S. Bird Ave selling it today for $1.29 per gallon, and several other stations in the area offering it for $1.45 per gallon.
But before you celebrate, remember that the drop is a result of an economic havoc wreaked by COVID-19, said Nick Chabarria, AAA spokesperson, with headquarters in St. Louis.
"In the state right now, in Missouri, we are looking at $1.90 as an average," he said, adding that on Jan. 6, it was $2.20, a drop of 30 cents. Prices at some pumps in Joplin were $1.89 earlier this week.
"We'll probably continue to see this trend for a long time, at least for them to stay low," he said.
Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has declined by 8 cents to $2.17. The national average has not been this low since December 2016. Today, 19 states have averages under $2 per gallon.
However, because of the limitations caused by the virus on social and other events, there aren't a lot of places to travel.
"It's great when it's low, but we can't really benefit from it right now," Chabarria added.
Experts also are warning that the economic fallout from the disease coupled with a sudden drop in oil prices could push Iraq into an unprecedented crisis. The crude-exporting country is struggling to finance measures to contain the pandemic amid a leadership void in the federal government, and the unexpected oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia is further exacerbating budget shortfalls as losses accrue daily in trade, commerce, tourism and transportation.
Oil prices were already suffering shock from the virus outbreak and plunged further when Saudi Arabia began heavily discounting its crude and announced plans to increase output. The move came after Russia refused to sign on to a plan proposed by the Saudis to cut output and manage global oil supplies at an OPEC meeting earlier this month.
Oil currently trades at around $26 per barrel, the lowest in 18 years.
Iraq relies on oil exports to fund more than 90% of state revenue. The proposed 2020 budget projected revenues at $56 per barrel but political deadlock has delayed its passing, casting more uncertainty over Iraq's economic future.
Transportation, trade, tourism and commerce are among the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.
China, where the virus first originated, is deeply entrenched in Iraq's energy sector and is a major importer of Iraqi crude. Iraqi officials fear Beijing's falling demand for crude in light of the coronavirus might also impact state revenues.
