Isaiah Davis, of Joplin, has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Missouri Football Player of the Year. He is the first Gatorade Missouri Football Player of the Year from Joplin High School.
Davis, a Joplin senior, also was recently named the Missouri high school football Player of the Year by MaxPreps. Earlier this year he committed to playing for South Dakota State University.
A 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back, Davis had 253 carries for 2,283 yards and a state-high 45 touchdowns. In addition, he had 19 receptions for 220 yards and made 52 tackles from his linebacker spot.
An All-Central Ozarks Conference selection, he was a Second Team All-State honoree as a junior. Davis also has served as a mentor for students with special needs and has volunteered locally on behalf of the Miracle League baseball program. He also has maintained a 3.33 GPA in the classroom.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. From the 12 national winners, one male and one female athlete are each named Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year. In all, 607 athletes are honored each year.
