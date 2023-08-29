General Mills on Tuesday announced a $48 million expansion of its frozen dough plant in Joplin that will add approximately 50 jobs.
Construction is underway and is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.
Last October, the city issued a $9 million building permit for a commercial addition at 3007 Stephens Blvd., home of General Mills. It was one of the larger building permits in the last fiscal year for the city of Joplin. At the time, the company said it was for an expansion of the plant's production space and capacity.
“At General Mills we’re accelerating our business and investing to support continued growth in frozen dough,” Tim Johnson, plant manager, said in a statement Tuesday. “Southwest Missouri and the Joplin community continue to partner with employers on mutually beneficial programs to drive growth in the region. This investment is an acknowledgment of the strong work ethic within the Joplin community and we’re excited to expand our General Mills team.”
The statement noted the more than 30,000-square-foot expansion will take employment at the plant from 525 to 575.
The expansion will include the use of new technology, "such as semi-automated processing and packaging, to improve production and operational efficiencies. Upon completion, the company’s Joplin location will have the capability to produce more than 1 billion pounds of frozen dough products each year."
According to a statement released by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, General Mills will benefit from the Missouri Works program, which helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development, to help eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.
“We’re proud to see an industry leader like General Mills investing and creating jobs in our state,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. “This company’s expansion in Joplin is great news for our Southwest region and the hardworking Missourians who call the area home."
Johnson said the company is looking for workers.
"We are having open interviews every Wednesday from 1 to 4 (p.m.)," he said, adding that despite near record-low unemployment of 2.8% for the region in July, the company is not having trouble finding workers.
"We have been able to continue to attract talent at our walk-in Wednesdays," Johnson said. "We've got a steady stream of employees coming in."
“General Mills has been a leading employer in Joplin, offering quality jobs and community support for more than two decades,” Joplin Mayor Doug Lawson said in a statement. “We value their confidence in the city of Joplin and Southwest Missouri with this upcoming expansion and appreciate all our partners’ work on this development.”
General Mills, based in Minnesota, acquired Blue Buffalo Pet Products in 2018 in an $8 billion deal, including Blue Buffalo's Heartland Pet Food Manufacturing plant in the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park on East 32nd Street (Route FF) in Joplin. According to the company, that plant employs 287 people.
