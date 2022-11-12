Former President Barack Obama warned that if the current slate of Republican “election deniers” were elected in Arizona: “Democracy as we know it may not survive in Arizona. That’s not an exaggeration. That is a fact.”
House Majority Whip, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., amped it up by declaring that America was on the path of 1930s Germany and the fall of the Weimar Republic that gave rise to the Nazis.
Former President Bill Clinton told a crowd, “What do the Republicans want? They want you to be scared and they want you to be mad. The last thing they want you to do is think.”
Add in President Joe Biden’s “Democracy is on the line,” “We’re fighting for our soul,” and “We know it in our bones” and you get a carefully crafted narrative designed to convince pliable voters that the monster under the bed was worse than the realities in front of them.
While the midterm preliminary results show far more voters afraid of the monster under the bed than I thought possible, they also reveal another monster in the room — Donald J. Trump.
As of deadline, control of the Senate still hangs in the balance and will likely hinge upon a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock.
Which leads me back to that other monster in the room. Of all the reasons for no red wave this year, the one person most responsible is former President Trump himself.
Without the chaos he caused in Georgia following the 2020 election, Republicans would have held the Senate and those trillions of dollars of Democratic spending and debt would have been greatly curtailed. There would be no so-called Inflation Reduction Act that rewards communist China at the expense of American energy and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., would still have a modicum of integrity.
But the ego in the mirror would not allow Trump to assume the role of party elder and counsel behind the scenes. The ring needed kissing, and by God, kisses it would get.
And so, one by one, Republican primaries were targeted, the ring was kissed, and seals of approval were bestowed. There was Memhet Oz in Pennsylvania, Don Buldoc in New Hampshire, Blake Masters in Arizona, Herschel Walker in Georgia, J.D. Vance in Ohio and myriad others.
Trump’s ego cost the party — and in turn this nation — dearly. Not only did the Republican Party and Senate Leadership Fund have to pour millions of dollars into Ohio to prop up Vance, millions more were wasted trying to save other Trump-picked candidates.
Adding insult to injury, reporting shows that out of the tens of millions in his own PAC, Trump spent only 15 to 20% to help the candidates that he pushed in the primaries. He’s still sitting atop the rest of that cash.
There’s a scene from the movie “Patton” where Karl Malden, playing Gen. Omar Bradley, has called in Gen. George Patton to inform him that Patton is going to have to pause operations due to Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery’s “Market Garden” plan. Patton was furious.
Patton: “If you won’t let me kill the enemy, why did you pick me to command?”
Bradley: “I didn’t pick you! Ike picked you. George, you have performed brilliantly. You are loyal, dedicated — you’re on of the best field commanders I’ve got — but you don’t know when to shut up, George! You’re a pain in the neck.”
That’s as clear an analogy as I can get right now. Trump was our Patton when we needed him, but he just won’t shut up.
He busted through the Washington establishment and implemented policies that put the American people first. We were energy independent, real wages were rising, unemployment was falling, gas was cheap, food was reasonable and inflation was in check. For the first time in their lives, millions of Americans were exposed to the benefits of JFK’s “a rising tide lifts all boats” philosophy and the dignity and self-respect that comes from it.
Trump was, for that time, the best field commander we had. But that time has passed.
While America desperately needs those economic policies restored, the chaos of the man is anathema to the independent voters needed to achieve that goal.
Readers of this column know I voted for Trump twice. And if he was the only choice, I would do so again. But that is no longer the case.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the name of the moment, but there are a dozen others who could fill the bill without the acrimony and angst of a Trump rerun.
As so Mr. President, I paraphrase our 35th president in hopes you will heed his call: “It’s time to pass the torch, to let a new generation lead.”
