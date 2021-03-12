MIAMI, Okla. — Ronnie D. Eads recently donated $60,000 to the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Development Foundation to endow a scholarship in his name and that of his late wife.
The Ronnie D. and Dr. Janet (Marlow) Eads Scholarship will be for students who demonstrate financial need in the Northeast Oklahoma or Southeast Kansas areas, with preference given to Commerce and Wyandotte graduates. Preferred applicants will major in education, business or industrial technology/engineering. Based on market returns, the scholarship will provide $1,000 to one or more students each year.
Janet Eads graduated in 1961 from Wyandotte High School and later attended NEO. She also held degrees from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University and Kansas State University. She spent her career in higher education and retired in 2001 as dean of student services at Labette Community College.
Ronnie Eads graduated in 1958 from Commerce High School and attended NEO, where he was an officer in ROTC. He later served in the Navy before earning degrees from Pittsburg State University. His teaching career spanned 33 years, with 23 of them spent at Labette Community College.
