Associate Judge Joe Hensley on Thursday ordered a 38-year-old defendant to stand trial on felony assault charges in the shooting of his girlfriend almost two years ago in Joplin.
Lonnie L. Boyd is charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action in the Dec. 21, 2017, shooting of April Samuels, 31, at the Gastrip convenience store at 5501 E. 32nd St.
Hensley at first took the matter under advisement at the conclusion of Boyd's preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon in Jasper County Circuit Court, telling the attorneys involved that he wished to think about the testimony before deciding if there was probable cause for those charges.
The judge expressed concern with whether testimony had established sufficient reason to believe Boyd knowingly caused serious injury to Samuels by shooting her. What gave the judge pause was the testimony of Samuels on cross-examination by public defender Angela Acree.
After Samuels had described during direct examination by Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas how she was shot by Boyd while sitting in the driver's seat of her car at the fuel pumps of the store, Acree asked her: "Do you believe he shot you on purpose?"
Samuels answered: "No, because he didn't realize (he had) and he was trying to help me."
Samuels had testified that she had dated Boyd for about four months at the time of the shooting and had gone to the store to pick him up and got some gas while she was there.
She testified that she became upset with Boyd because he had bit her too hard in play when she arrived. He went inside to pay for the gas and was returning to the car as she put it in drive in anticipation of leaving. She said he apparently thought she might have been thinking of driving off without him because he pulled out his gun and told her as he opened the door to get in that if she'd run off, he would have had to go "tap, tap, tap" with his gun.
She said Boyd then "cracked" the gun (meaning cocked it), the weapon "went off" and the round struck her in the hip. She said her reaction was to exclaim in shock: "You shot me."
She said Boyd did not appear to initially realize that he had shot her. She said she just remembers him walking off behind the store and firing a second shot. He then came back, appeared to realize she had been shot and wanted her to get back in the car to get her help. She said she told him she did not wish to go with him because he had just shot her.
Samuels had to have the round removed surgically at a Joplin hospital and was left with lingering nerve damage to a foot.
The judge told the attorneys he could see where there may well be some criminal negligence involved, but he was not sure the state had shown the defendant "knowingly" caused the injury to Samuels. Haas argued that his action in pointing the gun in her direction and cocking the gun showed intent and his fleeing the scene before police arrived and remaining a fugitive for almost a year showed a consciousness of guilt.
Acree argued that her client never went anywhere and was not hiding. It was not his fault that police were unable to find him, she said.
The judge issued his ruling a short time later, and Boyd was ordered to stand trial as charged. His initial appearance in a trial division of the court was set for Nov. 4.
Defendant released
Judge Joe Hensley decided to release Lonnie Boyd on his own recognizance at the conclusion of his preliminary hearing Thursday over the objection of Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas. The judge ordered Boyd to reside at a friend's residence near Webb City, to have no contact with victim April Samuels and to abide by a curfew from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.
