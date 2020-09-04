CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Community Foundation raised $70,471 during its fifth annual Give Carthage Day fundraising campaign on Tuesday.
Proceeds will support 14 nonprofit organizations serving the Carthage community.
"We are so thankful to our sponsors and the donors who gave generously to the nonprofits to help make this a great day of giving and awareness for Carthage," said Heather Collier, coordinator of the Carthage Community Foundation. "It was more important than ever this year due to COVID-19 challenges."
Give Carthage Day participants included artCentral, Art Feeds, Bright Futures Carthage, Carthage Area United Way, Carthage Council on the Arts, Carthage Crisis Center, Carthage Family Literacy Council, Carthage Historic Preservation, Fair Acres Family YMCA, Kellogg Lake Nature Center & Preserve, Powers Museum, RISE Coalition, Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre and Vision Carthage.
All participating nonprofits had the chance to earn a $500 match made possible by the Marsh Family Foundation, and all raised enough funds to receive that match.
Additionally, prizes were available to support fundraising efforts. Winners were:
• Early Bird Award, sponsored by SMB and Danny Lambeth: Carthage Family Literacy Council.
• Luck of the Draw Award, sponsored by Col. 3:17 Fund and Schmidt CPAs & Advisors: Carthage Council on the Arts and Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre.
• Lunch Rush Award, sponsored by Edward Jones-Darren Collier, Kristi Montague and Joe Ryder: Fair Acres Family YMCA.
• Home Stretch Award, sponsored by Leggett & Platt: Carthage Area United Way.
• Finale Drawing Award, sponsored by the Carthage Community Foundation: Powers Museum.
• Spirit Award, sponsored and chosen by Revel Boutique: Vision Carthage.
• Most Money Raised Award: Vision Carthage.
• Second Most Money Raised Award: Carthage Historic Preservation.
• Third Most Money Raised Award: Fair Acres Family YMCA.
• Most Donors Award: Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre.
