Tim Turner and Robin Layne were recently hired by The Joplin Globe as advertising executives.
Turner, a native of Richmond, Virginia, has been in the Four-State Area for the past 10 years. He recently worked in car sales and hospitality in Northwest Arkansas. He attended North Arkansas College in Harrison, Arkansas.
Layne, a Joplin native, recently returned to the area from California, where she worked in public relations/sales. She is a graduate of Joplin High School and Missouri State University in Springfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.