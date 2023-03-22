Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following county, Cherokee. Portions of Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread heavy rainfall is expected across the area beginning on Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday evening. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with localized even higher amounts will be possible, and will lead to flooding and flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&