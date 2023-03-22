Missouri’s acclaimed 20th-century painter Thomas Hart Benton began his career as a professional artist in early day Joplin in what he would later describe as a “quirk of fate.”
That quirky career took him from Southwest Missouri to study art in the more romantic and artsy city of light, Paris, then to paint and teach in New York and decades later back to Missouri.
In his 80s, the master of regionalism would return to Joplin to present his mural “Joplin at the Turn of Century, 1896-1906” in 1973 as a centerpiece of the celebration that marked the 100th anniversary of Joplin’s founding. That too was to the credit of another quirk in his career, which historian Brad Belk will talk about in a Benton presentation at 2:30 p.m. on the day of Joplin’s 150th birthday, Thursday, March 23, at City Hall.
Belk will tell the parts of Benton’s story that have been little known. He will talk about Benton’s teenage days as a sketch artist for the Joplin American newspaper and reveal the back story of how Benton came to make the “Turn of the Century” mural, which Belk describes as an everlasting contribution to the city of Joplin.
Belk will use film clips of Benton and of those who worked to persuade a reluctant Benton to paint the mural. Mary Curtis Warten, who was vice chairman of the centennial committee, and her husband, Henry Warten, were the driving forces in securing the Joplin mural.
The historian also will tell the story of what happened that turned a gritty green-behind-the-ears teenager into a professional artist who drew his way into a summer job at the Joplin American newspaper as the result of one embarrassing conversation inside Joplin’s famous House of Lords.
Benton would later sum up his experience in Joplin at the newspaper, Belk said, with this comment:
“All summer I worked for the American. In the afternoons I clamped my foot importantly on the bar rail of the House of Lords and drank beer with the miners, mine owners, the businessmen and the newspapermen. Everything was jake. I was a man — and free. I was completely satisfied, except when I caught sight of my face in the mirror of the bar. It annoyed me that I was so young.”
Belk’s birthday presentation also will detail the happenstance that led the Wartens to land the mural of the century for Joplin. Mary Curtis Warten had been active in Joplin’s arts community since the late 1940s. She organized fashion shows, was a member of the Joplin Little Theatre, supervised her college’s homecoming, and helped form the Joplin Council for the Arts in 1967.
While researching possible themes for the celebration, she learned that Benton had begun his career as an artist working for the Joplin American in 1906. “It was the perfect gambit to approach him about painting a mural of his memories in Joplin,” she said in 1990.
She recounted Benton’s reaction once the Wartens got him to agree to the project. Benton, she said, “slapped his thigh and said, ‘I think I’ll do it. If it hadn’t been for Joplin, I’d have been a damn lawyer.’”
Local residents became Benton’s models for characters in the $60,000 mural paid for by donations. Benton at the centennial celebration would describe the models as symbols of people he remembered from Joplin’s bawdy days.
At the presentation of the mural to the public during the centennial celebration on March 24, 1973, Benton was asked about a woman dressed in finery and carrying an umbrella depicted in the corner of the mural, the Globe reported.
Benton chuckled and responded, “You can make that lady whatever you want.”
